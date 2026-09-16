Sky is becoming more and more the home of UEFA competitions for clubs and national teams. Alongside the spectacle of Europe's biggest ties on cup nights, Sky Sport have also secured the broadcasting rights for Euro 2028, the European Qualifiers and the 2026-2027 Nations League. On Sky and streaming on NOW, viewers will be able to experience all 51 matches of the European Championship, 24 of them exclusive, to be played across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland from 9 June to 9 July 2028.
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Sky acquire the rights to Uefa Euro 2028, the Nations League and the Euro Qualifiers
"We are proud to announce this new agreement," said Giuseppe De Bellis, EVP Sport, News and Entertainment at Sky, "which further strengthens the House of Sport's European offering and confirms Sky as a premium UEFA partner. For those who, like Sky, are home to the great champions of European football, the Nations League, the European Qualifiers and Euro 2028 are a fundamental stage for telling the story of the talent and performances of these superheroes. But this acquisition also means believing in the journey of Italian football as it looks to reclaim its continental and global standing, taking the public along as they discover the players who, by wearing the Azzurri shirt, have the task of restoring the honour of the Italian national team. That story continues with Sky Sport's decision to become the home where the Azzurri shirts, across all disciplines, take centre stage. It is a new commitment to our subscribers, who will be able to continue enjoying a unique editorial ecosystem, capable of bringing together sport, entertainment, news and original productions."
Sky Sport will bring its trademark coverage to every live event, backed by daily in-depth analysis across studio programmes, features and specials, with reporters at every ground, top pundits on commentary and the full team of journalists on duty. The House of Sport will show the best group-stage matches involving foreign national teams in the 2026/2027 Nations League, which gets under way on 24 September, as well as every fixture in the Nations League Finals in June 2027, including any potentially involving the Italy national team. Sky will also show the best matches involving foreign national teams in the group stage and play-offs of the Euro 2028 qualifiers, along with the leading international friendlies in preparation for the European Championship. Highlights of every match will complete the coverage.
Sky Sport are also fully committed to following Roberto Mancini's new Italy side as they aim to return to Wembley, where they lifted the trophy with the Azzurri in 2021 in a memorable edition also covered by Sky, and where eight matches of the 2028 tournament, including the semi-finals and the final, will be played. This time, coverage will again follow the Azzurri through the "always on" reporting model that sets Sky Sport apart: reporters constantly tracking the national team at their training camp, in Coverciano and on their trips across Europe, with continuous coverage throughout the day, live pre- and post-match programming featuring all the interviews, analysis and images from Italy's Nations League matches and Qualifiers, and dedicated pre- and post-match studio coverage throughout. The technological innovation that has always defined the Sky Sport experience will once again sit at the heart of the coverage, delivering a viewing experience that remains top-class through advanced analysis tools, cutting-edge productions and increasingly sophisticated and engaging ways to watch.
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