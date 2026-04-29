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Glody Lilepo and Aphiwe Baliti, Kaizer Chiefs vs SiweleleBackpage
Seth Willis

Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs
K. Ben Youssef
B. Petersen
Z. Kwinika
R. Dortley
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Sekhukhune United

The Glamour Boys have collected 17 points from a possible 21 from their last seven Premier Soccer League outings to strengthen their bid to finish in the top three to qualify for the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup. Phunya Sele Sele are aware that a win will bring them closer to the top-eight finish, which will give them an MTN8 ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time


    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    29/04/26

    KickOff:

    19h30

    Venue:

    Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Stadium


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  • How to watch Siwelele vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow on our match page.



  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Siwelele team news & squads

    Siwelele have no new injury concerns, which is a massive boost for the technical team against the Glamour Boys in the midweek assignment.

    Siwelele Probable XI: Goss, Lekalakala, Mobbie, Sanoka, Rapoo, Margeman, Moralo, Jeza, Mazibuko, Ngwato, Lungu

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  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs team news & squads

    No Chiefs player is suspended for the fixture, but Lebohang Maboe, Flavio Silva, Mfundo Vilakazi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and Siphesihle Ndlovu are a yellow card away from suspension ahead of the next date with Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Defenders Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley, as well as goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, are working their way to full fitness.

    Etiosa Ighodaro has returned to full training but has yet to be thrown into a competitive match.

    Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Duba, Lilepo, Mmodi

  • Siwelele FC, April 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Siwelele have managed a single win from their last five outings in the Premier Soccer League. They have three defeats and a loss as well.

    Amakhosi are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, where they have won five and drawn their most recent two.

    In the head-to-head record, this is the second time the two are meeting in the South African top-tier. The initial meeting ended goalless.

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links