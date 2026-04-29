Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

No Chiefs player is suspended for the fixture, but Lebohang Maboe, Flavio Silva, Mfundo Vilakazi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and Siphesihle Ndlovu are a yellow card away from suspension ahead of the next date with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Defenders Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley, as well as goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, are working their way to full fitness.

Etiosa Ighodaro has returned to full training but has yet to be thrown into a competitive match.

Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Duba, Lilepo, Mmodi