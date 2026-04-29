Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Siwelele and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
29/04/26
KickOff:
19h30
Venue:
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Stadium
How to watch Siwelele vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
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Siwelele team news & squads
Siwelele have no new injury concerns, which is a massive boost for the technical team against the Glamour Boys in the midweek assignment.
Siwelele Probable XI: Goss, Lekalakala, Mobbie, Sanoka, Rapoo, Margeman, Moralo, Jeza, Mazibuko, Ngwato, Lungu
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Chiefs team news & squads
No Chiefs player is suspended for the fixture, but Lebohang Maboe, Flavio Silva, Mfundo Vilakazi, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, and Siphesihle Ndlovu are a yellow card away from suspension ahead of the next date with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Defenders Zitha Kwinika and Rushwin Dortley, as well as goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, are working their way to full fitness.
Etiosa Ighodaro has returned to full training but has yet to be thrown into a competitive match.
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, McCarthy, Maboe, Ndlovu, Shabalala, Duba, Lilepo, Mmodi
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Head-to-head and recent form
Siwelele have managed a single win from their last five outings in the Premier Soccer League. They have three defeats and a loss as well.
Amakhosi are unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, where they have won five and drawn their most recent two.
In the head-to-head record, this is the second time the two are meeting in the South African top-tier. The initial meeting ended goalless.
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