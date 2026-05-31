Siphiwe Tshabalala calls for united support behind Bafana Bafana amid squad selection debate - 'We need to back the final squad'

Speaking at a high-profile send-off event for Bafana Bafana at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Siphiwe Tshabalala addressed the growing noise surrounding Hugo Broos' final squad selection.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Shabba insisted that the time for debate has passed and the focus must shift strictly to the green and gold.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star is well aware of the scrutiny that comes with representing South Africa on the global stage.



