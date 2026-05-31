Siphiwe Tshabalala calls for united support behind Bafana Bafana amid squad selection debate - 'We need to back the final squad'
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Legend calls for national unity
Speaking at a high-profile send-off event for Bafana Bafana at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Siphiwe Tshabalala addressed the growing noise surrounding Hugo Broos' final squad selection.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Shabba insisted that the time for debate has passed and the focus must shift strictly to the green and gold.
The former Kaizer Chiefs star is well aware of the scrutiny that comes with representing South Africa on the global stage.
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Backing the coach's final decisions
"I think it's important that we understand that this is national duty," Tshabalala stated as quoted by SABC Sports.
"The coaches have made their calls and selected the squad; we have to respect that and support the boys.
"Yes, we have different opinions about some of the selections, but at the end of the day, we need to back the final squad."
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Assessing a deceptively difficult Group A
South Africa find themselves in a challenging Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea, and Czechia. While some analysts have suggested Bafana have a clear path to the knockout rounds, Tshabalala warned against complacency
"It's a tough group, although it may look easier than the others on paper, but it's not.
"You have teams that don't have a lot of big names, and that should be a worry and shows that you need to prepare well for each and every individual opponent," the legend explained.
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The Azteca test against Mexico
Bafana will open their campaign against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on June 11.
It is a fixture that mirrors the 2010 opener, where Tshabalala scored his world-renowned goal.
He expects a hostile and passionate environment for the current crop of players as they face the tournament co-hosts in their own backyard.
"Mexico will be all hyped up in the first game, and they'll be playing with more passion knowing that their whole country is behind them," Tshabalala warned.