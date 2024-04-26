Sink or swim: Six crucial matches for Pitso Mosimane to save his Saudi dream and Abha’s Pro League status

The South African tactician has entered a do-or-die situation in his bid to guide Saudi Pro League strugglers Abha to safety.

Mosimane took on a tough mission a few months ago when he signed on the dotted line and promised to give his all to help the Saudi side cling to safety.

And the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor has been challenged more than ever before in his career, suffering some heavy defeats.

He was handed the heaviest loss of his glittering career when his side were thumped 8-0 by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in what was a big blow to their survival hopes.

As if that was not enough, ‘Jingles’ and his Abha charges were then walloped 5-0 by Al Shabab in the latest of the rude awakenings the Kagiso-born tactician has been given in the Middle East.

Nevertheless, Mosimane remains steadfast in his task to ensure Abha retains their top-flight status as they currently lie in 16th place on the table, two points from safety.

GOAL looks at Abha’s last six matches of the campaign and weighs Mosimane’s chances of achieving his set target, which is to steer the team away from the dreaded relegation axe.