Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Simmering anger in the corridors of Real Madrid: a real danger threatens Mourinho

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Y. Diomande
A. Guler
Spain
Portugal
Côte d’Ivoire
Türkiye

A gap between expectations and reality!

The unconditional backing that greeted Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid has given way to something closer to watchfulness in the club's administrative corridors. Inside the dressing room, though, his players remain firmly behind him.

Fourth on 18 points, Real Madrid face a tough night against fifth-placed Sevilla on 14 points in the ninth round of La Liga. Mourinho wants to kill more than one bird with one stone here. Real Betis, on 19 points, have slipped up, and third place is there for the taking. A win would also send the team into the Clasico with their confidence intact.

  • A gap between expectations and reality: Mourinho in doubt

    Spanish journalist Jorge Picon reckons "October was a cold month for Mourinho", noting that his return had led everyone to imagine that Real Madrid would take on a different look (from last season).

    He continued: "He (Mourinho) was given freedom to take decisions, he was listened to regarding signings, and money was invested, based on his opinion, to strengthen the squad. That backing fed expectations which have today begun to fade."

    Picon then pointed to the source of the unease: "The doubts stem from the upper management, not from the dressing room, where Mourinho still enjoys the support of his players."

    Read also: Vinicius embarrasses Mourinho: Alonso's figures reveal the difference


  • Influential voices await: and barbs of scathing criticism

    Bacon, who has previously worked for AS, Goal and Relevo, continued: "There are influential voices at Real Madrid who are not convinced by what they are seeing. They also did not like Diomande's absence from the starting line-up, or the change made to Arda Guler, which they considered inappropriate."

    He stressed: "They expected this freedom in decision-making to translate into a clearer, more radical change. Yet there is a strong similarity with last season, in the style of play and in some of the decisions."

    His verdict: "The enthusiasm that accompanied Mourinho's return has given way, among a section of the club's officials, to a more scrutinising outlook that demands results, and in some harsh cases, that sense of anticipation has turned into stinging arrows of criticism."

    Read also: La Cartuja unleashes its creativity: Ez Abde on course for his exceptional version

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
RMA

RMA

LaLiga

18 Oct 2026

SEV

SEV