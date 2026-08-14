Simba SC coach Steve Barker hails Pitso Mosimane for opening doors for South African coaches across the continent - 'It bodes well for the future'
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The Mosimane effect on African coaching
Steve Barker believes the current wave of South African coaches excelling in major African leagues is a direct result of the success achieved by Pitso Mosimane.
The former Stellenbosch mentor, who is now leading Tanzanian giants Simba SC, noted that Mosimane’s historic tenure at Al Ahly proved that South African tactical minds could thrive under the most intense pressure.
Speaking about this shift in perception, Barker said: “I think it started with Pitso’s success on the continent.
"It opened for Rhulani also going out and having good success, Fadlu [Davids] obviously having some good success.
"It sort of shows that South African coaches have the talent and ability to succeed, not just with any clubs but with big-name clubs.
"Al Ahly, Pyramids, Simba,” he said in an interview with FARPost.
- Simba SC
Fierce battles loom in the Champions League
The 2026/27 CAF Champions League season is set to be a landmark edition for South African coaching representation.
Barker’s Simba will be competing alongside their fierce Dar es Salaam rivals, Young Africans SC, who are now led by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Barker is relishing the prospect of facing his fellow countrymen on the grandest stage of African club football.
“So, hopefully, in the Champions League there will be more encounters between South African coaches.
"I wish them all well.
"At the end of the day, we are all South Africans; we want success for everybody,” Barker added.
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Preliminary challenges across the continent
The journey to the group stages begins in early September, and each South African coach faces a unique set of obstacles.
Barker and Simba SC are scheduled to face Malawian champions Mighty Wanderers, while Mngqithi’s Young Africans must navigate a tie against Gaborone United of Botswana.
The road to the latter stages is arduous, but Barker is optimistic about the collective potential of his peers.
“It bodes well for the future, for South African coaches to have that opportunity to coach on the continent and challenge themselves. It’s good to see.”
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A new era for Mzansi tacticians
The migration of elite South African coaches to major continental clubs represents a significant shift in the African football power dynamic.
While South African clubs have often looked toward Europe or North Africa for leadership, the likes of Barker, Mokwena, and Mngqithi are proving that the export of local coaching talent is equally viable.
As the competition progresses, the likelihood of tactical chess matches between South African coaches increases, creating a unique narrative for the tournament.
“That’s why this season has to be a nice season because it’s two coaches that want success, two clubs that want success.
We have got to lock horns, and I’m sure there will be fierce battles and competitiveness on the field.
But off the field, a lot of respect for those coaches,” Barker concluded.
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