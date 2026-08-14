Simba SC coach Steve Barker hails Pitso Mosimane for opening doors for South African coaches across the continent - 'It bodes well for the future'

Steve Barker believes the current wave of South African coaches excelling in major African leagues is a direct result of the success achieved by Pitso Mosimane.

The former Stellenbosch mentor, who is now leading Tanzanian giants Simba SC, noted that Mosimane’s historic tenure at Al Ahly proved that South African tactical minds could thrive under the most intense pressure.

Speaking about this shift in perception, Barker said: “I think it started with Pitso’s success on the continent.

"It opened for Rhulani also going out and having good success, Fadlu [Davids] obviously having some good success.

"It sort of shows that South African coaches have the talent and ability to succeed, not just with any clubs but with big-name clubs.

"Al Ahly, Pyramids, Simba,” he said in an interview with FARPost.



