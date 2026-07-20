Manqoba Mngqithi voices concern over South African coaches exiting the PSL - 'I don't think it's the best thing'
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A growing exodus of local talent
The landscape of South African coaching is undergoing a significant change as several high-profile names take up roles across the continent rather than remaining in the PSL.
While these moves represent a significant milestone in individual career growth, Manqoba Mngqithi is wary of what they mean for the standard of football back home.
Speaking to iDiski Times, the seasoned mentor highlighted the potential negative impact on the domestic league.
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'I don’t think it’s very good'
Mngqithi was remarkably candid when assessing the impact of this exodus on the PSL.
He believes that while individuals might benefit from the financial and professional rewards, the collective quality of South African football might suffer.
"I think it’s good for us as individuals, but I don’t think it’s very good for South African football because a lot of prominent coaches are moving away from the league," he said.
"You start to wonder what is going to happen in the next few years, because it is also important that we must also look at ourselves, our local league."
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Seeking the adrenaline of the Champions League
The motivation behind these departures often boils down to the limited opportunities for continental glory within South Africa.
For a coach with Mngqithi’s pedigree, the chance to compete in the CAF Champions League is a primary driver.
Explaining his personal rationale, he continued: "For me as an individual coach, though, it’s always an opportunity to see what happens out there; to be part of another debut that I have always cherished from a distance.
"It’s also a chance to see ourselves in the Champions League, because in South Africa, there are only two opportunities to be in the Champions League.
"It’s mainly [Mamelodi] Sundowns and [Orlando] Pirates."
What comes next for Mnqithi?
While the former Golden Arrows coach has voiced genuine concerns, he now embarks on an exciting new chapter with Yanga.
The Tanzanian giants will be looking to defend their league title while mounting a strong challenge in the Champions League.
Having previously tasted continental success as part of Sundowns' technical team, he now has the opportunity to chase African glory in his own right.
It remains to be seen how he will adapt to life outside South Africa, but expectations will be high as he looks to make an immediate impact with one of the continent's biggest clubs.
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