Cedric Kaze reserves special praise for Flavio da Silva 'a player we can trust' after Kaizer Chiefs forward rescues Amakhosi from another winless PSL outing
Da Silva to the rescue
Kaizer Chiefs appeared headed to fifth straight Premier Soccer League match without a win on Friday.
But Flavio da Silva came off the bench to score late and help Amakhosi beat Durban City 1-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Chiefs had gone four league games without registering victory, but the Guinea-Bissau forward rescued them from another winless outing, leaving co-coach Cedric Kaze impressed.
'Da Silva can give us a lot'
“We knew that Silva is a box striker,” said Kaze as per iDiski Times.“He’s always there on the rebound, on the crosses because he was injured the last time. We couldn’t give him more minutes. But it’s a player that we trust and he can give us a lot.”
A challenge for Chiefs forwards
Friday's goal was Da Silva's third in five games for Amakhosi in all competitions.
That puts him at par with Glody Lilepo on the number of goals scored this season, although the DR Congo international has played more games.
It also encourages the likes of Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba to up their performances and enjoy regular football.
What comes next?
Amakhosi will be back at FNB Stadium on Sunday to host Orbit College in their next PSL game.
It remains to be seen which strikers coaches Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will select to start the match.