Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs
Khothatso Leballo

Cedric Kaze reserves special praise for Flavio da Silva 'a player we can trust' after Kaizer Chiefs forward rescues Amakhosi from another winless PSL outing

The 29-year-old was making a comeback from a fitness setback and made a huge impact on his return. He came off the bench to grab the deciding goal of the evening as Amakhosi beat their hosts, Durban City in eThekwini on Friday. That has left an Amakhosi coach applauding the Guinea-Bissau international forward.

  Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi and Trevor Mokwena, Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban City

    Da Silva to the rescue

    Kaizer Chiefs appeared headed to fifth straight Premier Soccer League match without a win on Friday.

    But Flavio da Silva came off the bench to score late and help Amakhosi beat Durban City 1-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

    Chiefs had gone four league games without registering victory, but the Guinea-Bissau forward rescued them from another winless outing, leaving co-coach Cedric Kaze impressed.

  Flavio Silva of Kaizer Chiefs

    'Da Silva can give us a lot'

    “We knew that Silva is a box striker,” said Kaze as per iDiski Times.“He’s always there on the rebound, on the crosses because he was injured the last time. We couldn’t give him more minutes.  But it’s a player that we trust and he can give us a lot.”

  Etiosa Ighodaro, Kaizer Chiefs

    A challenge for Chiefs forwards

    Friday's goal was Da Silva's third in five games for Amakhosi in all competitions.

    That puts him at par with Glody Lilepo on the number of goals scored this season, although the DR Congo international has played more games.

    It also encourages the likes of Etiosa Ighodaro, Khanyisa Mayo and Wandile Duba to up their performances and enjoy regular football. 

  Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College vs Richards Bay

    What comes next?

    Amakhosi will be back at FNB Stadium on Sunday to host Orbit College in their next PSL game.

    It remains to be seen which strikers coaches Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will select to start the match.