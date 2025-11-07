Four goals in five matches! Red-hot Kaizer Chiefs star likened to Nigeria and Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen after receiving national team call up

Flavio da Silva arrived at Kaizer Chiefs before the start of the 2025/26 season from Indonesian side Persibaya Surabaya.

For someone coming from a league not much known for their football exploits, there were doubts around him.

But he has managed to turn himself into Chiefs' most prolific forward so far this season with four goals in five Premier Soccer League games, mostly coming off the bench.

Da Silva’s current form has helped him silence his critics and turn them into his admirers.

The Guinea-Bissau striker has managed to eclipse other forwards like Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba and Mduzusi Shabalala, who have played more games than him.

He has seen his national side teammate Bura Nogueira comparing him to Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.