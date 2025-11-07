Four goals in five matches! Red-hot Kaizer Chiefs star likened to Nigeria and Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen after receiving national team call up
Da Silva silencing critics
Flavio da Silva arrived at Kaizer Chiefs before the start of the 2025/26 season from Indonesian side Persibaya Surabaya.
For someone coming from a league not much known for their football exploits, there were doubts around him.
But he has managed to turn himself into Chiefs' most prolific forward so far this season with four goals in five Premier Soccer League games, mostly coming off the bench.
Da Silva’s current form has helped him silence his critics and turn them into his admirers.
The Guinea-Bissau striker has managed to eclipse other forwards like Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba and Mduzusi Shabalala, who have played more games than him.
He has seen his national side teammate Bura Nogueira comparing him to Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.
Why is Da Silva like Osimhen?
"I have trained with him during my vacation in Portugal and so I know," Bura Nogueira told KickOff.
"His character aligns with his abilities as a footballer; he is a good person and a good player. We were together in Portugal during off-season in 2023.
"I know that he is playing for a good team. He is going to be with us for the friendly match against Angola, so we will be together in the national team for the first time," added Bura.
"Flavio is going to be welcome in the national team. For me, Flavio is like Victor Osimhen in the way he plays because I have seen both of them playing. I’m sure you know Osimhen."
Osimhen comparisons fair?
Comparisons between Da Silva, who has netted four goals in five league games for Chiefs, and Osimhen could spark debate about whether they are fair or not.
Being likened to a world-class striker like Osimhen can serve as a huge source of inspiration, pushing Da Silva to raise his standards and emulate the Nigerian forward’s work ethic and goal-scoring prowess.
On the other hand, constant comparisons can also create immense pressure, making Chiefs fans expect immediate results and consistency beyond what he has so far done.
How the Guinea-Bissau international reacts to the comparisons will depend on his mindset.
That would mean either channelling the comparison into motivation or letting it weigh him down mentally.
What comes next?
With Chiefs having last been involved in competitive action on Tuesday when they beat Orbit College, they will only be back in action on November 22 when they visit Magesi FC.
But Da Silva is likely to return with some momentum in him after he was called up for Guinea-Bissau's international friendly match against Angola on November 18.
He could use Guinea-Bissau’s friendly as the perfect platform to maintain his top form.
The striker knows that strong performances on the international stage could keep him mentally sharp.
That is what Chiefs need as they are now counting on him to come in as an impact substitution in their games.