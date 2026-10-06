Should he learn from Ronaldo? A warning message to Mourinho: Mbappe has not understood what Real Madrid represents

The report also carried the views of some Spanish media figures, who believe Mbappé should spend his recovery working inside Real Madrid's training centre. His repeated appearances away from the pitch, they argue, risk giving the impression of a challenge to the club's management and its coach.

Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the programme "El Chiringuito", said: "I'm not saying it represents a conflict with Real Madrid, but it may give that impression."

He added: "He wants the Ballon d'Or, but Real Madrid wants more from him, and wants him (Mbappé) to be more connected to the club, to work and for us to see him really training. He should be making headlines because of what happens on the pitch, not off it."

Pedrerol continued: "Mbappé is starting to lose the love of Real Madrid's fans, and this is the worst thing that can happen to any footballer. I think the time has come for him to think about what he wants and where he wants to go, and whether he really wants the love of Real Madrid's fans."

The club's fans, Pedrerol believes, expect Mourinho and his famously strong character to deal more firmly with the France captain. They don't want the impression that he's letting the player do as he pleases, even at the team's expense.

He said: "Real Madrid's fans also want a fighter Mourinho, the Mourinho who defends the club and puts it above everything, who does not give in to any player, and who has the courage to say to any player's face what he is thinking, whatever his name. Mourinho, come back to us!"