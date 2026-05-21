'Shocked and gutted' Harry Maguire left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for 2026 World Cup

According to talkSPORT, Maguire will not be on the list when Tuchel names his final squad on Friday. Despite a recall in March where he featured in friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, the United centre-back has failed to convince the German head coach that he deserves a spot in the final squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Maguire has been an integral part of the England setup since his debut in 2017, earning 66 caps and scoring seven goals. Having missed Euro 2024 through injury, this omission marks a definitive shift in the England hierarchy under Tuchel. Even with 24 appearances for the Red Devils under his belt this season, the former Leicester City man has been deemed surplus to requirements for the upcoming global showpiece.