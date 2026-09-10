Serie A statistics: Inter ready to crush Udinese, and a historic feat awaits Amorim with Milan

The fourth round of matches in the Italian league, broadcast on stc tv, gets under way on Friday evening with the match between Venezia and their guests Fiorentina.

Calcio fans have a date with the eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash between Milan and their hosts Lazio on Saturday. Juventus travel to Sassuolo on Sunday, while Napoli host Bologna.

Title holders Inter Milan round off the fixtures against their guests Udinese next Monday.

According to the "Opta" statistics network, Inter Milan have won 18 of their last 23 matches against Udinese in the Italian league, against two draws and three defeats.

Since the start of 2015, no team has beaten Udinese more often in the competition than Roma, who boast 19 wins.

Udinese did claim their last away match against Inter in the Italian league, ending a run of seven straight away defeats to the same opponents.

Inter Milan have won their first three matches in the Italian league this season. A fourth straight win would be just the ninth time they have managed it in their history, and the sixth this century, following the 2002-2003, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2019-2020 and 2023-2024 seasons.

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