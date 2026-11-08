Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus LIVE

45'+1' - Goncalves crosses from the left and Pellegrino rises highest, heading narrowly over.

43' - Juventus make a huge mistake playing out through Lucumi. The ball reaches Goncalves, unmarked in the middle of the box, but he gets tangled up and cannot get a shot away.

42' - Ndour shoots from outside the box and sends the ball narrowly wide.

37' - Kolo Muani crosses from the right again for Woltemade, whose first-time shot De Gea saves with his foot. The ball falls to Koopmeiners, who shoots left-footed from outside the box and misses narrowly.

32' - Juventus equalise, Woltemade! Viery tries to reach the ball ahead of Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman beats him and dribbles past him in the box. Kolo Muani crosses from the right and the German side-foots home to make it 1-1 with his first league goal.

22' - Juventus come forward again and Cabal, left all alone in the middle of the box, strikes the ball badly and sends it wide.

21' - Kolo Muani crosses from the right and Cabal volleys towards goal, but De Gea dives to turn it behind for a corner.

10' - Juventus respond from a corner as McKennie gets ahead of the defenders and heads narrowly wide.

4' - Fiorentina take an early lead, Pellegrino! Pedro Goncalves delivers a corner from the left and the Argentine rises highest to beat Vicario and make it 1-0, celebrating like Batistuta.