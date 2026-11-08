Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
kolo muani 16_9Getty Images
Translated by

Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus LIVE

Follow the 11th round of Serie A live with us.

Serie A, matchday 11

Fiorentina-Juventus 1-1

Goalscorers: 4' Pellegrino (F), 32' Woltemade (J)

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus cannot afford another league slip-up. Tonight brings a trip to Paolo Vanoli's Fiorentina at 20.45 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, a fixture that is never routine and Sunday's late kick-off in Serie A's 11th matchday. Juventus arrive after a win over Napoli, but have lost two of their last four and sit seventh, already seven points behind fourth-placed Milan. Another slip-up could put the Tuscan manager's future at risk. Fiorentina, meanwhile, sit 15th, one point above the relegation zone.

  • The goals and highlights

    45'+1' - Goncalves crosses from the left and Pellegrino rises highest, heading narrowly over.

    43' - Juventus make a huge mistake playing out through Lucumi. The ball reaches Goncalves, unmarked in the middle of the box, but he gets tangled up and cannot get a shot away.

    42' - Ndour shoots from outside the box and sends the ball narrowly wide.

    37' - Kolo Muani crosses from the right again for Woltemade, whose first-time shot De Gea saves with his foot. The ball falls to Koopmeiners, who shoots left-footed from outside the box and misses narrowly.

    32' - Juventus equalise, Woltemade! Viery tries to reach the ball ahead of Kolo Muani, but the Frenchman beats him and dribbles past him in the box. Kolo Muani crosses from the right and the German side-foots home to make it 1-1 with his first league goal.

    22' - Juventus come forward again and Cabal, left all alone in the middle of the box, strikes the ball badly and sends it wide.

    21' - Kolo Muani crosses from the right and Cabal volleys towards goal, but De Gea dives to turn it behind for a corner.

    10' - Juventus respond from a corner as McKennie gets ahead of the defenders and heads narrowly wide.

    4' - Fiorentina take an early lead, Pellegrino! Pedro Goncalves delivers a corner from the left and the Argentine rises highest to beat Vicario and make it 1-0, celebrating like Batistuta.

  • The match details

    Fiorentina-Juventus 1-1

    Scorers: 4' Pellegrino (F), 32' Woltemade (J)

    FIORENTINA (4-3-3): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Joao Mario; Ndour, Oulai, Goncalves; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie. Manager: Vanoli.

    JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Cabal; McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Kolo Muani, Woltemade, Boga. Manager: Spalletti

    Booked: Cabal (J), Bremer (J), Oulai (F)

    Sent off: -

    Assists: Pedro Goncalves (F), Kolo Muani (J)

    Referee: Colombo

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google