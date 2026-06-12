Ruben Amorim or Alvaro Arbeloa may beat Oliver Glasner to AC Milan job as Serie A side prefer ex-Man Utd coach's 'vision' despite agreement with former Crystal Palace boss

The entire sporting project hinges on Ralf Rangnick, who stands as the sole candidate to become Milan's new technical director. The Austrian national team manager has laid down strict conditions regarding absolute control over the technical sector without interference from club figures like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Meanwhile, as time ticks away, fan protests featuring banners reading "Free our Milan" have reached London, where they were put up between Big Ben and the London Eye as supporters demand ownership release the club.



