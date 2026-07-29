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Savinho pushing for £60m Tottenham transfer as Man City winger eyes more game time
Savinho targets north London switch
The 22-year-old winger has emerged as a primary target for Tottenham as they look to overhaul their squad following back-to-back 17th-place finishes. Having been a long-standing person of interest for Spurs' recruitment team, Savinho is now actively pushing for the move to link up with Roberto De Zerbi, according to The Sun.
Man City are reportedly open to the sale for the right price, with negotiations currently revolving around a £60m valuation. This is a slight decrease from the £70m price tag slapped on the attacker a year ago.
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De Zerbi eyes attacking reinforcements
De Zerbi has been vocal about his desire to reshape the squad into a more attacking unit. The Italian tactician believes Savinho’s natural pace and creativity are the perfect ingredients for his tactical system. The club has already shown massive financial backing for the former Brighton boss following an initial spending spree, but De Zerbi insists that Spurs transfer activity "is not finished yet."
Tottenham have already completed several high-profile deals, including the recruitment of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for £100m, Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m, and defender Jan Paul van Hecke for £52m. Despite these massive outlays, the hierarchy remains committed to landing at least two more attacking players.
Pressure building at the Etihad
Savinho’s contract at the Etihad Stadium still has three years left to run, but his lack of playing time has become a major sticking point. Last season, the winger managed only 14 starts across all competitions during an injury-plagued campaign. While he arrived from sister club Troyes with high expectations after a successful stint at Girona, he was unable to displace established stars in the City lineup.
Further interest has arrived from abroad, with AC Milan also monitoring the situation of the Brazil international. However, the lure of remaining in the Premier League and playing under an attack-minded manager like De Zerbi appears to have swung the player's preference firmly toward London.
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'New ambition' signals shift in club mentality
The club's aggressive approach in the market has been praised by senior players, including Micky van de Ven, who believes the "new ambition" is a necessary response to past failures. The defender said: "It's really good that you can see the club has made some changes. You can see the club has a new ambition. It's something that's really important for players who have been here for a long time. Last season was a stressful season, unacceptable from our side, so to leave all of that behind and go into the new season fresh means a lot."
As the team prepares for upcoming friendlies against Sydney FC and Chelsea, the integration of these high-profile signings remains the top priority for De Zerbi’s technical staff.
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