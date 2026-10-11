Sassuolo-AC Milan, CM’s player ratings: Rabiot raises false hopes, Ramos disappoints. Maignan decisive, what a game from Bakola

Muric 6: He fails to cover his near post for Rabiot's goal but makes amends with a crucial save from Chukwueze. Excellent off his line, as always.

Van der Brempt 5.5: Moreira takes him on and beats him often, and with relative ease. He offers little going forward (from the 78th minute, Cinquegrano not rated).

Caleta-Car 6.5: He follows Ramos all the way into the dressing room, using his know-how and experience to contain his direct opponent.

Leysen 6: The Belgian defender starts well, making his presence felt especially in the air, before an accidental clash with Pulisic forces him off with a suspected sprain of his left knee. (From the 27th minute of the first half, Odenthal 7: two games, two goals. He is the hero of the day.)

Doig6.5: He gets forward well down his flank and does a good job marking Chukewueze. A good soldier.

Adzic 5.5: Pure, unadulterated talent, but he flashes on and off like Christmas tree lights. His best move ends with Maignan in Super Man mode, blocking his path. (From the 60th minute, Thorstvedt 6.5: a decisive introduction. His runs into the penalty area cut through the AC Milan defence.)

Matic 6.5: The Professor delivers a textbook lesson in managing the different phases of a match. He never loses the ball (from the 78th minute, Lipani not rated).

Bakola 7: He gives the team width by moving out towards the flanks. Quality, work rate and timing are all there. He will develop further under Aquilani, and develop well.

Berardi 5: too many uncharacteristic mistakes early on. For once, he sees only black and not red against AC Milan.

Esposito 5.5: He works hard for the team early on, creating space for the midfielders' runs. But he ends up playing more as a No 10 than a No 9, leaving the AC Milan penalty area empty. The Italy international feels the effects of his national team commitments and soon runs out of steam. (From the 60th minute, Bowie 6.5: Maignan gets the better of him, but he helps Sassuolo move up a gear by going to 'war' against all and sundry.)

Laurienté 6: His pace causes the AC Milan defence a few problems. The drawback is his lack of accuracy when shooting.





Manager Aquilani 6.5: his compact, well-organised team earn a valuable point.