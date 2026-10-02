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Revealed: Sandro Tonali agent admits star was 'sad' following shock AC Milan exit as transfer secrets emerge
Tonali's early Premier League struggles revealed
Tonali found it difficult to adapt to life in England after leaving Milan for Newcastle. The Italy international grew up supporting Milan and played a crucial role in their Serie A title win.
When the Magpies offered €67m to secure his services in the summer of 2023, the midfielder was hesitant to accept the proposal. His agent, Riso, has now revealed that the player spent his first few weeks in the Premier League feeling deeply saddened by the move.
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Agent details reasons behind Milan departure
Riso claims the decision to leave Italy was driven by a shift in the atmosphere at Milan. The agent felt the club was losing its historic identity, which prompted them to look elsewhere.
"We made the first step because we realised that Milan were becoming different," Riso told the Colpi da Maestro podcast. "I know Milan well, and this was not giving the same sensations as that historic club. Talking to Sandro, we considered that going to the Premier League was a fascinating challenge. He had courage to go, because he was one of the most important players in the Scudetto-winning side, but he was a visionary."
Overcoming early sadness in the Premier League
Adapting to new surroundings has always been a slow process for Tonali. The midfielder previously struggled to make an immediate impact during his first year at Milan after stepping up from Brescia. Despite his initial sadness at Newcastle United, he eventually settled and proved his worth on the pitch.
"It was very difficult for him, in the first few weeks he was sad, but he got a handle on things and made his mark, as always," Riso explained.
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Record-breaking transfer to Tottenham
Tonali's eventual success at Newcastle paved the way for another massive transfer. Three years after his arrival in England, Tottenham paid a staggering €108m to bring the Italian to north London.
Riso acknowledged the immense pressure that came with such a high-profile switch to Tottenham Hotspur. "It was a crazy move for the numbers, but also for the responsibility," the agent admitted.
Ultimately, the representative believes Tonali is exactly where he needs to be. While the initial departure from Italy was painful, the player has now fully embraced his new reality in the Premier League.
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