Sandile Zungu lays out his battle plan as he goes head-to-head with Danny Jordaan for SAFA Presidency - 'Our development structures are practically dysfunctional, if not dead'

Sandile Zungu has not held back in his critique of the current footballing landscape in South Africa as he prepares to go toe-to-toe with SAFA President incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Despite Bafana Bafana's improved performances on the international stage, the Usuthu owner believes the foundation of the sport is crumbling and requires urgent intervention from new leadership.

Speaking on his motivations for running, Zungu painted a grim picture of the grassroots game.

"There are many inspirations [behind my desire for SAFA Presidency], let’s start with the negative development that inspires me to say I can do better," Zungu said.

"Soccer is at its lowest, in my opinion, notwithstanding the performance of Bafana in the last, or in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, but if you look at various levels that make up the development of soccer, we are practically dysfunctional, if not dead."