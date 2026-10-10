Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica inacio inter e juve
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Samuele Inacio: after the disappointment with Italy, he scores in the German 'Serie D'

S. Inacio
Borussia Dortmund II
Borussia Dortmund

The 2008-born player on the pitch with Borussia Dortmund’s second team

Samuele Inacio left the Italy camp with a sense of disappointment and, perhaps, a hint of anger after not playing a single minute in the four matches Roberto Mancini's Italy played against Belgium, Turkey twice and France. After making his debut in June against Luxembourg with Silvio Baldini on the bench, even if only for one minute plus stoppage time, the 2008-born player from Bergamo had hoped for at least one chance this time too.


Back in Dortmund, Inacio stayed on the bench in Friday night's 2-2 draw for Dortmund under Nico Kovac against Werder Bremen, leaving his seasonal tally for the club at three appearances and two goals, both in the German Cup.

  • The son of an ex-player turned out instead today for Borussia Dortmund's second team, who play in the Regionalliga West, the equivalent of Italy's Serie D. Against Wattenscheid, Samuele Inacio started and scored after 37 minutes.


    Borussia Dortmund II won the match 3-2.




    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Champions League
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Regionalliga
SC Wiedenbrueck crest
SC Wiedenbrueck
WIB
Borussia Dortmund II crest
Borussia Dortmund II
BVB