Saint-Eloi Lupopo vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

In search of vital points to boost their quarter-final chances, Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League game at TP Mazembe Stadium on Sunday.

Looking at the group, Al Hilal, Sundowns, Lupopo, and MC Alger all have chances of finishing at the top of the group. This makes it a competitive pool and the remaining games high stakes.

Last season, the Tshwane giants reached the ultimate stage, and exiting the competition at the group stage is something they would not want to entertain. Already, head coach Miguel Cardoso is under pressure, given the inconsistency shown by his charges. To prove that he has what it takes to manage the defending PSL champions, he must work out a plan to make the team competitive and advance further in all competitions they are contesting.

Since Downs are already an established force at home, the Brazilians' aim is now to assert their dominance in Africa, and that can be achieved by success in the Champions League.

Last season, it was a case of near miss, and this term the dream is to win the second continental star.

