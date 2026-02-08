Goal.com
Enock Lihozasia, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, Grant Kekana, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Saint-Eloi Lupopo vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Masandawana could register a double against their continental rivals as they are set to clash on Sunday for their fifth game in the group. The first encounter between the two ended in a 3-1 win over the Premier Soccer League giants, who recently dropped points against Al Hilal. Given that the four teams in Group C all have fairly high chances of reaching the knockout stage, it makes the match even more crucial for both sides.

In search of vital points to boost their quarter-final chances, Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League game at TP Mazembe Stadium on Sunday.

Looking at the group, Al Hilal, Sundowns, Lupopo, and MC Alger all have chances of finishing at the top of the group. This makes it a competitive pool and the remaining games high stakes.

Last season, the Tshwane giants reached the ultimate stage, and exiting the competition at the group stage is something they would not want to entertain. Already, head coach Miguel Cardoso is under pressure, given the inconsistency shown by his charges. To prove that he has what it takes to manage the defending PSL champions, he must work out a plan to make the team competitive and advance further in all competitions they are contesting.

Since Downs are already an established force at home, the Brazilians' aim is now to assert their dominance in Africa, and that can be achieved by success in the Champions League.

Last season, it was a case of near miss, and this term the dream is to win the second continental star.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Saint-Eloi Lupopo and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, November 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Saint-Eloi Lupopo vs Mamelodi Sundowns
    Date:February 7, 2026
    Kick-off:15h00 SAT
    Venue:TP Mazembe Stadium
  • How to watch Sundowns vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Channel 209
  • Saint-Eloi Lupopo, February 2026Saint-Eloi Lupopo

    Saint-Eloi Lupopo team news & squads

    In anticipation of a tough game against Downs, Lupopo head coach Yassine Salmi is expected to start a very strong line-up.

    After falling to MC Alger in their last game, Lupopo will be keen to avoid another setback that might complicate their quarter-final dream.

    Saint-Eloi Lupopo possible XI: Omossola, Katumbwe, Douhadji, Mpeko, Kimputu, Mendy, Kambou, Mpweto, Mika, Molia, Kashala

  • Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads

    Against Gomora United, Mothobi Mvala, Monnapule Saleng, Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango, Khuliso Mudau, Keanu Cupido, and Brayan Leon were ruled out.

    Cardoso's biggest headache is which of his top two choice goalkeepers will be available. Denis Onyango was in charge of the goalkeeping duties against Al Hilal, but should the Ugandan or Williams fail to pass the fitness test, then Reyaad Pieterse will automatically rise to the occasion.

    PSL all-time top scorer Peter Shalulile was given a rare chance in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 duel and marked his presence with a goal. That must have surely helped him make a strong case that he should be starting more games. But he has to deal with competition from Iqraam Rayners and Shalulile.

    Sundowns possible starting XI: Williams, Modiba, Mudau, Kekana, Khoza, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Sales, Rayners

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This is the second time Lupopo and Sundowns will meet; their previous encounter ended in a 3-1 victory for the 2016 Champions League winners.

    Lupopo have particularly been impressive, and the loss to MC Alger ended their four-match winning streak across all competitions. Before they were beaten in Algeria, the Congolese Ligue 1 outfit were on a nine-match unbeaten run.

    On the other hand, Downs have struggled to register a consistent winning run. Their wins have been intermittently interrupted by draws, making them quite unpredictable.

    DateMatchCompetition
    November 22, 2025Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Saint-Eloi LupopoCAF Champions League
  • Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

