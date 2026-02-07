Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Saint-Eloi Lupopo - Miguel Cardoso to hand youngsters starting berths in crucial CAF Champions League match?

After a scrappy performance in the Nedbank Cup against Gomora United, Mamelodi Sundowns travel to DR Congo to take on Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League game.

Downs head to TP Mazembe Stadium already under immense pressure; they need a win in order to rise up the ladder from their current third position. Any other result will jeopardise their chances of reaching the quarter-finals even more.

For that reason, head coach Miguel Cardoso is expected to line up his strongest players because this is a game that could determine his future at Chloorkop.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the former Esperance head coach will line up the Brazilians for the crucial away game.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱