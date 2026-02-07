Goal.com
Kutlwano Letlhaku & Siyabonga Mabena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Saint-Eloi Lupopo - Miguel Cardoso to hand youngsters starting berths in crucial CAF Champions League match?

Masandawana will face the DR Congo outfit in a match that has high stakes as far as their fate in the continental competition is concerned. Already, Downs have fallen down on the standings after Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger beat Al Hilal, which means their situation is more complicated even before they kick the ball for their fifth group stage game.

After a scrappy performance in the Nedbank Cup against Gomora United, Mamelodi Sundowns travel to DR Congo to take on Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League game. 

Downs head to TP Mazembe Stadium already under immense pressure; they need a win in order to rise up the ladder from their current third position. Any other result will jeopardise their chances of reaching the quarter-finals even more.

For that reason, head coach Miguel Cardoso is expected to line up his strongest players because this is a game that could determine his future at Chloorkop.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the former Esperance head coach will line up the Brazilians for the crucial away game.

  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    Downs' goalkeeping department has been hit with injuries; initially, Williams was sidelined, and Denis Onyango had to feature against Al Hilal.

    The Uganda international was ruled out of the Gomora United Nedbank Cup duel and remains sidelined. 

    The good news for the Tshwane giants is that Williams travelled to DR Congo and could be available. 

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The Bafana Bafana defender was ruled out for the game against Gomora United; Cardoso will be relieved to have his trusted lieutenant ready for action if he is passed fit. 

    One of the experienced players in the Sundowns setup who is expected to rise up when the situation calls.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    When he is fit, the South Africa international has his place in the starting line-up always intact. 

    Just like Mudau, his experience should come in handy for the Tshwane giants during this difficult moment.

  • Malibongwe Khoza, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Malibongwe Khoza

    Since Keanu Cupido was ruled out of the Gomora United encounter, 21-year-old youngster Khoza is likely to partner Kekana again, as Cardoso will need his fittest players on the pitch. 

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    An established central defender who is very solid on most days. His duty against Lupopo is simple: make sure the rival attackers are kept at bay in whatever way possible.   

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    A midfield maestro who will undoubtedly be heavily depended on to cushion the back four and ensure seamless cohesion between the defence, the midfield and the frontline.  

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean has always provided an effective midfield combination with Mokoena, and the same will be expected against Lupopo on Sunday. 

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    Although he landed just recently, his presence has been felt, and the game against the DR Congo side is one he would like to have a good day for.  

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    For Sundowns to stand any chance of winning the crucial encounter, the attacking department should be very sharp and creative.

    The Brazilian is expected to play a vital role in that regard. He should start ahead of young winger Kutlwano Letlhaku who grabbed an assist against Gomora.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    His speed should be something that Downs will heavily depend on to unlock and terrorise the Lupopo defence in attempts to make them crumble under pressure. 

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Iqraam Rayners

    Brayan Leon was among the players who were ruled out of the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 game.

    Given that Rayners is fully fit, Cardoso should start the South Africa international, and the new signing could be a secret card, maybe for the second half.

