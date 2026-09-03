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SAFA president Danny Jordaan lays down Pitso Mosimane's 'must win' mandate with Bafana Bafana - 'That will set the path'
- Danny Jordaan, SAFA, October 2025
Short term makes the long term
While the mood at SAFA House was celebratory during Pitso Mosimane's official unveiling earlier in the week, the underlying message from the hierarchy was one of urgency.
SAFA president Danny Jordaan stopped short of officially labelling the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Guinea a mandatory victory in the technical sense, but his rhetoric suggested that anything less than three points would be viewed as a significant failure.
Jordaan’s message at the unveiling was clear: the honeymoon period does not exist in international football, and the result against Guinea will dictate the early narrative of this new era.
The president noted that while the long-term vision involves the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the immediate competitive test cannot be overlooked.
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Rankings just numbers
Jordaan used the press conference to remind the technical team that South Africa’s superior standing in the FIFA and CAF rankings will provide no protection once the match kicks off.
Bafana Bafana currently sit significantly higher than their group opponents, but the president was quick to dismiss these statistics as mere numbers.
"Bafana Bafana is ranked number 10 on the African continent. We're playing against Kenya, they're playing against Eritrea. They're all ranked lower than us. Guinea is ranked number 15. Guinea is ranked number 109 on the FIFA ranked list. And Eritrea is number 184," he said.
"But you know, in football, it doesn't matter where FIFA ranks you, it doesn't matter where CAF ranks you. It depends on the 11 players on the day that's on the field.
"It depends on the preparation and the determination of the players," he added.
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'Must Win'
The core of Jordaan's warning centred on the opening fixture, which he views as the pivotal moment for the entire qualification group.
Despite trying to avoid the heavy terminology of an ultimatum, the SAFA president eventually conceded that the Guinea match carries that exact weight.
For Mosimane, who has built a reputation on winning major trophies across the continent, this direct demand from his employer sets a rigorous standard for the months ahead.
"And that is what we are facing from the first game, which is probably the most important in this group against Guinea.
"I don't want to say it's a must-win, but it's close to that. It's a must-win," Jordaan stated firmly.
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Let the work begin
Beyond the immediate acquisition of points, Jordaan believes this first match will serve as the foundation for the "history" Mosimane intends to write.
The president referenced the detailed presentations Mosimane provided during the hiring process, suggesting that the implementation of those ideas must be visible from day one.
"Because that will set the path not just for qualification of this African Cup of Nations, but it will set the kind of history that we want to create for Bafana and the pathway that you have expressed in your presentations. So let the work begin," Jordaan explained.
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