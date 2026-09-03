SAFA president Danny Jordaan lays down Pitso Mosimane's 'must win' mandate with Bafana Bafana - 'That will set the path'

While the mood at SAFA House was celebratory during Pitso Mosimane's official unveiling earlier in the week, the underlying message from the hierarchy was one of urgency.

SAFA president Danny Jordaan stopped short of officially labelling the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Guinea a mandatory victory in the technical sense, but his rhetoric suggested that anything less than three points would be viewed as a significant failure.

Jordaan’s message at the unveiling was clear: the honeymoon period does not exist in international football, and the result against Guinea will dictate the early narrative of this new era.

The president noted that while the long-term vision involves the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the immediate competitive test cannot be overlooked.



