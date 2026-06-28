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Steve Blues

SAFA confirm Pitso Mosimane has applied for the Bafana Bafana coaching job after Hugo Broos retires - 'He will go through the interview process like everyone else'

South Africa
World Cup
South Africa vs Republic of Korea
Republic of Korea
South Africa vs Canada
Canada
H. Broos
T. Mbatha
S. Sithole
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
E. Makgopa
P. Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates

The renowned coach was recently linked with a return to North Africa with Pyramids FC but those reports may be wide of the mark as news has broken that Jingles is one of 80 applicants received by the South African Football Association (SAFA) for the soon-to-be vacant head coach role.

  • FBL-CAF-C1-AHLY-SETIFAFP

    It's official

    SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Pitso Mosimane has registered his interest in succeeding Hugo Broos in the Bafana hotseat when the Belgian retires after the World Cup.

    “I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane.

    "I have his CV with me,” he told Sunday World.

    “We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me."

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH54-RSA-KORAFP

    Upcoming Afcon qualifiers

    That process will only take place after South Africa have exited the global tournament, according to the official.

    “So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup," Maluleke confirmed.

    "Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September.”


  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH54-RSA-KORAFP

    Mosimane hails Broos for tactical masterclass

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly boss may be chasing Hugo Broos' job but he was full of praise the veteran Belgian after he secured passage into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

    “You know this game was a tactical masterclass [from Broos], [while] also showing humility and respect.

    "And responding to critics that have been around about the shape we played and how we started the World Cup,” Mosimane said, as reported by FARPost.

    “It was corrected by the coach, and he has built this team now, where we went to the shape that we have always been using, and that’s what the country is crying about.

    "But the coach is a human; he’s an experienced coach and responded well without being arrogant.”

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  • South Africa v Korea Republic: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Similar tactical ideas

    Mosimane also praised the coach's selection and tactical set up against South Korea, indicating he would, if given the job, play in a very similar way.

    “He started with Relebohile Mofokeng in the midfield with [Oswin] Appollis and Thapelo Maseko playing on the sides.

    "And in the striking position, whether it’s Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, or Iqraam Rayners, the one striker always works,” Mosimane concluded.

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