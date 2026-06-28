SAFA confirm Pitso Mosimane has applied for the Bafana Bafana coaching job after Hugo Broos retires - 'He will go through the interview process like everyone else'

SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Pitso Mosimane has registered his interest in succeeding Hugo Broos in the Bafana hotseat when the Belgian retires after the World Cup.

“I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane.

"I have his CV with me,” he told Sunday World.

“We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me."