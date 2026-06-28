SAFA confirm Pitso Mosimane has applied for the Bafana Bafana coaching job after Hugo Broos retires - 'He will go through the interview process like everyone else'
- AFP
It's official
SAFA Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke has confirmed that Pitso Mosimane has registered his interest in succeeding Hugo Broos in the Bafana hotseat when the Belgian retires after the World Cup.
“I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane.
"I have his CV with me,” he told Sunday World.
“We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me."
- AFP
Upcoming Afcon qualifiers
That process will only take place after South Africa have exited the global tournament, according to the official.
“So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup," Maluleke confirmed.
"Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September.”
- AFP
Mosimane hails Broos for tactical masterclass
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly boss may be chasing Hugo Broos' job but he was full of praise the veteran Belgian after he secured passage into the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
“You know this game was a tactical masterclass [from Broos], [while] also showing humility and respect.
"And responding to critics that have been around about the shape we played and how we started the World Cup,” Mosimane said, as reported by FARPost.
“It was corrected by the coach, and he has built this team now, where we went to the shape that we have always been using, and that’s what the country is crying about.
"But the coach is a human; he’s an experienced coach and responded well without being arrogant.”
- Getty Images Sport
Similar tactical ideas
Mosimane also praised the coach's selection and tactical set up against South Korea, indicating he would, if given the job, play in a very similar way.
“He started with Relebohile Mofokeng in the midfield with [Oswin] Appollis and Thapelo Maseko playing on the sides.
"And in the striking position, whether it’s Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, or Iqraam Rayners, the one striker always works,” Mosimane concluded.