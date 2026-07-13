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Donny Afroni

Ruben Amorim targets FOURTH ex-Man Utd pupil for AC Milan transfer overhaul

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Ruben Amorim is wasting no time in looking back toward Manchester United as he begins his rebuilding project at AC Milan. The Portuguese tactician has reportedly identified Noussair Mazraoui as a primary target to bolster his defensive ranks in Serie A. The Moroccan defender is the fourth Red Devils player Amorim has set his sights on, after Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, and Amad Diallo.

  • Amorim sets sights on Mazraoui

    The Portuguese coach, who was appointed as Milan manager last month to replace Massimiliano Allegri, is ready to bolster his Rossoneri squad by raiding his former employers. Per Metro Sport, reports in Italy claim Amorim has specifically informed the Milan hierarchy of his admiration for Mazraoui. The Morocco international has made 77 appearances for the Red Devils since his £17m move from Bayern Munich in 2024 and has become a vital squad member due to his ability to play across the backline.



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    Barriers to the United raid

    While Amorim is eager to reunite with his former pupils, Milan face significant hurdles in securing their primary targets. Ugarte, whom Amorim managed at Sporting CP before bringing him to Manchester, was a top target until a serious injury suffered during the World Cup ended hopes of a summer move.

    Furthermore, United are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers for Mason Mount or Amad. Transfer expert Matteo Moretto suggests that while Mazraoui is a firm favourite of the manager, official club-to-club talks are yet to begin. Moretto noted on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel: "Noussair Mazraoui is one of Amorim’s favourites. As of now there are no negotiations underway, there’s no direct contact between the clubs. But what I can tell you is that certainly Mazraoui, who is 28-years-old and also has a contract expiring in 2028 with an option, is a player highly regarded by Amorim. Let’s see if he is targeted by Milan later in the window. As of today, I’m talking about the manager’s approval of him – Amorim appreciates Mazraoui’s qualities."

  • High praise for the Moroccan

    The interest in Mazraoui comes as little surprise given Amorim’s previous public comments regarding the defender. During his time at Old Trafford, the coach was vocal about Mazraoui’s technical quality and tactical intelligence.

    Speaking shortly after his appointment at United, Amorim said: "He’s a top player. He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team. When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. So, Nous, I’m really happy with him."

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  • Mazraoui AmorimGetty Images

    Lessons from Old Trafford

    Amorim is viewing his tenure at San Siro as a fresh start following his difficult 14-month spell in the Premier League. Reflecting on his time in England during his Milan unveiling, the coach admitted he is focused on evolving his methods to avoid a repeat of his Manchester exit.

    "The first thing is it’s hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain the context of the last adventure," Amorim admitted. "It’s hard to say to you every mistake. The only thing I can say is that I learned a lot and I made some mistakes."

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