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Donny Afroni

Ruben Amorim breaks AC Milan's transfer record with his first signing as manager

Transfers
R. Amorim
AC Milan
G. Ramos
Serie A
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Ruben Amorim has wasted no time in making his mark at the San Siro, sanctioning a club-record move to secure his first signing as AC Milan manager. The Rossoneri have completed the high-profile acquisition of Portuguese international Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Goncalo RamosGetty Images

    A landmark deal for the Rossoneri

    Milan have officially announced the signing of Ramos for a reported club-record fee of approximately £60 million (€70m). The 25-year-old forward has committed his future to the Italian giants by putting pen to paper on a long-term contract that runs until 2031.

    The deal represents a significant statement of intent from the Milan hierarchy as they look to rebuild following a disappointing campaign. By securing Ramos, the club has shattered its previous transfer benchmark, surpassing the £42m paid to Lille for winger Rafael Leao back in 2019.



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  • Stellar career path leads to San Siro

    Ramos arrives in Milan with a pedigree of success at both domestic and international levels. After developing in the youth systems of Olhanense and Benfica, he rose to global prominence with a sensational hat-trick for Portugal against Switzerland during the 2022 World Cup. His time in France was also fruitful, where he became a serial winner under the bright lights of the Parc des Princes.

    During his tenure in Paris, Ramos scored 45 goals in 131 appearances, helping the club to a trophy-laden period that included three Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League trophies.


  • A new dawn for the Rossoneri

    The arrival of Ramos is intended to provide the clinical edge that was missing during their recent struggles. Amorim, who signed a two-year contract last month, is tasked with returning the seven-time European champions to the pinnacle of Italian football. The investment in Ramos proves the board is willing to back the former Manchester United boss with substantial resources.

    Having emerged as one of Portugal's most exciting talents during his 100-plus appearances for Benfica, Ramos provides a mix of physical presence and technical refinement. He will be expected to lead the line immediately as Milan look to reclaim their spot in the upper echelons of Serie A and secure a swift return to Europe's elite competition.

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  • DiomandeGetty Images

    Parisian reshuffle continues

    While Milan celebrate their new arrival, PSG are already moving to fill the void left by Ramos. The French champions, led by chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting adviser Luis Campos, are reportedly targeting RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande - a player who has also been on the radar of Premier League side Liverpool.

    Manager Luis Enrique is keen to refresh his squad after a season that saw PSG clinch a second successive Champions League title alongside their latest Ligue 1 triumph. Reports suggest that South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in and French forward Randal Kolo Muani could also be headed for the exit door as the club looks to balance the books and make room for high-profile recruits.