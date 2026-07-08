AFP
Ruben Amorim admits to Man Utd mistakes as new AC Milan coach gets underway
Reflecting on Old Trafford struggles
Amorim has spoken candidly about his brief time at Manchester United, which ended when the club sacked him in January 2026. Amorim took over in November 2024 but struggled to implement his vision during a difficult 14 months. During his introductory press conference with AC Milan, Amorim was asked about his previous role.
"It’s hard to explain the mistakes because for that I would have to explain all the context of the last adventure," Amorim stated. "It’s hard to say to you every mistake. The only thing to say is I learned a lot and I did some mistakes."
- AFP
Apologising to Manchester United fans
Amorim also took the opportunity on Wednesday to send a message to the supporters he left behind in England. Amorim was dismissed while United were sitting sixth in the Premier League, following a campaign that saw him heavily criticised for his tactical approach and failure to integrate academy prospects.
However, Amorim expressed deep regret at how his sudden departure unfolded. "I didn’t have the opportunity, and I’m sorry for that, to say something to the Manchester United fans, I’m really proud to be their coach for a year in that time," Amorim admitted to the media.
A poor record in the Premier League
Amorim leaves behind a remarkably poor statistical record at Manchester United. Across his entire tenure in all competitions, Amorim managed 63 matches, securing 25 wins, 15 draws, and suffering 23 defeats. In the Premier League specifically, Amorim achieved just 15 victories in 47 games, leaving him with an average of 1.23 points per game. This stands as the lowest return of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League era.
Despite these struggles, Amorim remains optimistic. "Everyone learns from their experience," Amorim reiterated. "I learned a lot. I did some mistakes. There are some things I will try to change and there are some things you never change. But I think I will be a better (coach)."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to a new chapter
Amorim will now turn his attention completely to Italy, having signed a three-year contract to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan. The Italian club have tasked Amorim with bringing domestic and European success back to San Siro. Amorim will immediately begin preparing his new squad, hoping to apply the harsh lessons learned in England to achieve immediate results in Serie A.
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