Ruben Amorim gets the job! Ex-Man Utd coach expected to take over as AC Milan boss ahead of Oliver Glasner after latest meeting with Serie A bosses

The landscape of AC Milan's search for a new head coach has shifted dramatically over the last 24 hours. While several names have been linked with the vacancy at San Siro, Ruben Amorim has now moved into pole position following a lengthy and productive meeting with the club's ownership today. The Portuguese tactician, who is looking to rebuild his reputation after a difficult spell in the Premier League, is now being discussed as the primary choice to succeed the outgoing leadership.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have put a provisional two-year contract on the table, which includes an option for a third season. This long-term commitment signals Gerry Cardinale's intent to provide stability to a project that faltered during the previous campaign. Paradoxically, the collapse of a potential management role for Ralf Rangnick has allowed Milan's hierarchy to pivot more freely toward Amorim, who is now the leading candidate to take the reins.