Ronwen Williams breaks silence over competition for Bafana Bafana World Cup slots 'we know how difficult the position is'

One of the PSL goalkeepers who has been impressive is Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner, and Williams has acknowledged him as a potential rival.

“First and foremost is the quality that he brings into the department [goalkeeping department]. He’s been one of the most consistent goalkeepers for the past few years. He’s done extremely well. You know he’s earned his call-up with his performances and how he’s played for his team,” the PSL winner said.

“There are a lot of moments where he carried his team on his back. You can see him during training; he doesn’t feel like he’s new to the team because he’s been part of it before. You know, he comes with the right energy, the right spirit, and he’s willing to learn as well, and that’s good for him.

“It can only help him; it can only benefit him to have someone like myself and Ricardo [Goss], who’s been there at the highest level for such a long time, and for him to rub shoulders with us and learn would only benefit him," he added.