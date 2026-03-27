Ronwen Williams breaks silence over competition for Bafana Bafana World Cup slots 'we know how difficult the position is'
- Backpage
Williams faces stiff competition
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has admitted that he faces stiff competition from his rivals for the Bafana Bafana slot ahead of the 2026 World Cup finals.
The experienced keeper has always been Hugo Broos' priority choice, and although he is likely to keep his place, he has acknowledged that there is growing competition, which he welcomes.
What has given Williams a competitive advantage over the others is Downs' success in the Premier Soccer League and the fact that he is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the country.
- Backpage
'We are a family'
“In three months, there’s a big World Cup, and there are probably five or six goalkeepers that are doing extremely well. So we need to keep going, keep pushing the goalkeepers. We are a family on our own," Williams said as quoted by FARPost.
"We help each other; we strive to be the best, and we know how difficult the position is because only one can play, and we support one another in good and bad moments,” he added.
- Backpagepix
Williams praises Leaner
One of the PSL goalkeepers who has been impressive is Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner, and Williams has acknowledged him as a potential rival.
“First and foremost is the quality that he brings into the department [goalkeeping department]. He’s been one of the most consistent goalkeepers for the past few years. He’s done extremely well. You know he’s earned his call-up with his performances and how he’s played for his team,” the PSL winner said.
“There are a lot of moments where he carried his team on his back. You can see him during training; he doesn’t feel like he’s new to the team because he’s been part of it before. You know, he comes with the right energy, the right spirit, and he’s willing to learn as well, and that’s good for him.
“It can only help him; it can only benefit him to have someone like myself and Ricardo [Goss], who’s been there at the highest level for such a long time, and for him to rub shoulders with us and learn would only benefit him," he added.
- Backpage
Shortage of goalkeepers in SA?
There have been complaints that South African teams are not nurturing high-profile goalkeepers for the future, with some claiming PSL clubs over-rely on foreign talent.
However, Williams does not agree with these arguments.
“There are so many goalkeepers who are doing extremely well in the league. A lot of people have been complaining about the shortage of goalkeepers in South Africa, but I don’t think it’s the case," the former SuperSport United star continued.
"Now, there are so many for the coach [Hugo Broos] to choose from—people are always questioning—whereas a few months ago, people were saying there was a shortage. So, it’s a good headache to have, and it keeps us all on our toes.”
Meanwhile, after dropping Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine, Broos will be under extreme spotlight as South Africans will follow keenly to see whether he will take the Bucs star to the global showpiece.
Chaine was dropped when the former Cameroon head coach named his final squad to take on Panama in international friendlies.