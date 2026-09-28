Ronaldo and Jesus: will love turn to hatred in the final chapter?

Something has shifted in what looked like the perfect relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus. Months of harmony and mutual praise gave way to the first real signs of tension when the Portugal captain was left out of the starting line-up against Norway. He spent the entire match on the bench, and his face made no secret of his fury at the decision.

Portugal edged a thrilling 2-1 win over Norway, but the result wasn't the only talking point. All eyes were on Ronaldo. He looked angry throughout, then marched straight down the tunnel at the final whistle without joining his teammates to salute the fans. For a national team captain, it was a striking sight.

Benching Ronaldo raised eyebrows for good reason. He had played more than an hour against Wales just days earlier before Jesus changed his calculations for the second match. That switch has prompted questions about the relationship between the Portuguese star and his coach. Was this simply a passing tactical call, or the opening chapter of something far more complicated?