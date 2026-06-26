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Scotland v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Ronald Koeman highlights Achraf Hakimi threat as Netherlands expect 'heated' knockout clash against Morocco

R. Koeman
A. Hakimi
Netherlands vs Morocco
Netherlands
Morocco
World Cup

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has singled out Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi as the primary threat ahead of their World Cup knockout showdown against Morocco. The Oranje camp is preparing for an incredibly intense battle in Mexico against the reigning African champions to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

  • Oranje secure Morocco showdown

    Netherlands safely navigated their final group stage fixture with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia in Kansas City to book their place in the knockout rounds. Newly minted Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Paul van Hecke marked the occasion by registering his first international goal before expressing his immense excitement for the upcoming challenge. The Dutch squad must now travel to Monterrey for an encounter against a formidable Moroccan side that boasts elite technical quality.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH58-TUN-NEDAFP

    Heated knockout clash expected

    The squad are fully aware of the intense atmosphere awaiting them, with Van Hecke anticipating a fierce battle in Mexico. As quoted by NOSwhen reflecting on the matchup, the defender stated: "This is a match I am enormously looking forward to. These are the games you want to play at a World Cup. I think it's going to be a very heated match."

    The tactical focus has also shifted toward handling the opposition's star power, with national team coach Koeman stating that he sees a major threat particularly in Morocco's captain, Hakimi. The manager said: "He is the star man and a very good right-back, so we have to prepare ourselves very well for him."

    Captain Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Frenkie de Jong also expressed immense respect for their upcoming opponents, with Van Dijk noting: "I expect a great team with a lot of footballing quality, but also a team that is vulnerable."

    De Jong added: "I saw them play against Brazil, and they made a very strong impression on me then. Of course, they reached the semifinals at the last World Cup, and I think they have a few very good players. It's going to be a beautiful match."

  • Eredivisie friends set for reunion

    The upcoming fixture holds deep personal significance for several players within the Moroccan camp who developed their careers in the Dutch top flight. Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari, who is finalising a summer transfer to Bayern Munich, welcomed the draw alongside former team-mate Anass Salah-Eddine.

    Saibari admitted: "I'm going to run into a few friends, which is really nice. However, I haven't watched the Netherlands very closely yet; I'll hear from the manager what the tactics will be."

    Salah-Eddine echoed those warm sentiments, adding: "A wonderful match, of course. I'll be playing against my best friends. The Netherlands is a great team, but I feel the same way about us."

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  • Tunisia v Netherlands: Group F - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Monterrey pressure test awaits

    Netherlands are set to face a significant test of their tournament credentials as they step into the electrifying atmosphere of Monterrey on Tuesday to take on Morocco. Koeman’s side must rise to the intensity displayed by the African champions from the very first whistle to withstand early pressure and keep alive their hopes of securing the ultimate prize.

World Cup
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Morocco crest
Morocco
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