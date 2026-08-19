AFP
'Worst year of my life' - Romelu Lukaku launches explosive Napoli accusation after Fenerbahce move
Allegations of a Napoli boycott
Lukaku has not held back in his assessment of his final months at Napoli, suggesting that the club actively worked to damage his reputation before his summer exit. The Belgian international - who saw his last season severely disrupted by a serious thigh injury sustained in an August 2025 friendly against Olympiacos, leading to multiple relapses and sharp disagreements with Napoli's medical staff over his decision to seek treatment in Belgium - feels that the narrative regarding his fitness was manipulated by those at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to force him out of the door.
Making matters worse, the now-Fenerbahce striker endured immense personal tragedy during that same period. Beyond the disputes on the pitch, he suffered the devastating loss of his father in September 2025, alongside subsequent extortion attempts made against his family regarding the return of the body for the funeral.
Reflecting on a tumultuous period that saw his relationship with the Partenopei break down completely, Lukaku was blunt about the circumstances surrounding his departure. 'It was the worst year [2025] of my life,' confessed Lukaku to Het Laatste Nieuws in Belgium. 'I chose to leave Napoli because I heard things and decisions were already being made… that’s it. If that was the case, then I was better off leaving. The claim that I was not fit was simply not true. They probably said that in Italy to boycott me, but I am 100 per cent match fit.'
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A nightmare year on and off the pitch
Lukaku had originally joined Napoli in the summer of 2024 for a fee of €30 million, making an immediate impact at the club. In his debut season, the Belgian striker played a pivotal role in guiding the Partenopei to the Serie A title, securing the fourth Scudetto in the club's history.
The 2025-26 campaign was undoubtedly a struggle for the veteran forward at club level, who saw his playing time severely limited following a significant thigh injury sustained in a pre-season friendly against Olympiacos, restricting him to just seven appearances and a single goal for Napoli last season. However, he managed to find his form on the international stage, featuring in six matches and scoring three goals for Belgium at the World Cup this summer.
New beginnings in Turkey with Fenerbahce
Having finally put the Napoli chapter behind him, Lukaku is looking to revitalise his career under the bright lights of Istanbul. The 33-year-old moved to Fenerbahce on a two-year contract for a reported fee of €6 million plus performance-related add-ons, and he has already made his mark for the Turkish giants, featuring on Tuesday in their 1-1 draw against Lyon in the Champions League play-off round.
Speaking about his decision to join the Super Lig, Lukaku explained his desire for a fresh start and the need for a new competitive spark. 'It is a new experience, but at a good level. I need motivation, so this is the best step for me, I want to keep playing as competitively as possible. I am in a strong league, challenging for trophies, maybe even playing in the Champions League.'
- AFP
Retirement plans and Belgium future
While his contract with Fenerbahce will keep him in Turkey until he is 35, Lukaku already has a clear roadmap for the end of his playing days. He has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet, but he has set a definitive expiration date for his time on the pitch, including his record-breaking international career with the Belgian national team.
The forward intends to return to his roots before finally calling it a day at the end of the decade. 'Hopefully, I can see out those two years, and afterwards I will return home,' added Lukaku. 'I will still be fit by then, definitely. I’ve always said that I want to continue playing until 2030, and that means with Belgium too. But after that, it’s Game Over. Look, there are many players who can keep going until they are 40. If you listen to people’s opinions all the time, you become unhappy. I take good care of myself and I am back now,' concluded the centre-forward.
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