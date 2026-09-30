AFP
Roma winger Matias Soule rejoins Argentina squad after briefly leaving camp for birth of first child
Albiceleste prospect resumes squad training
The Roma winger has rejoined Argentina's training camp at Ezeiza after supporting his partner through the birth of their child. Soule temporarily left the national team headquarters to welcome his firstborn son, Bautista, before returning to full training on Tuesday. The 23-year-old attacker has now immediately refocused his attention on locking down a place in Scaloni's attacking setup.
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Forward announces emotional family arrival
The joyous milestone of their first child's arrival was shared directly by the player and his partner through their personal social media channels from the hospital. Announcing the arrival of their new family member in a joint social media post, the couple wrote: "Bautista Soule. Welcome, love of our lives, you have no idea how much we love you."
The happy news immediately drew congratulatory messages from his Roma teammate Paulo Dybala, who commented: "Can't wait to meet Bauti."
Camila Galante, wife of former team-mate Leandro Paredes, also added: "Congratulations, guys. What a beautiful family. We love you!"
Long wait beckons senior breakthrough
This latest call-up opens up a clear path for Soule to make his long-awaited senior debut for Argentina after lingering on the fringes of Scaloni's radar. The left-footed Mar del Plata native received his maiden senior call-up while still in Juventus' youth ranks at just 18 years old, before later starring for Javier Mascherano's Under-20 side at the junior World Cup in 2023. Armed with two goals and an assist at the start of the Serie A season with Roma, Soule is now being primed to slot into the Albiceleste attacking midfield.
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Demanding friendly trilogy tests depth
Argentina begin a series of three friendlies when they face Bolivia on Wednesday evening at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Scaloni's men meet Burkina Faso three days later before wrapping up the international break against Bolivia on October 6. That concluding fixture will draw global focus, serving as the poignant farewell stage for national icon Lionel Messi.
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