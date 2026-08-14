Rodri pushes for Man City exit as midfielder asks for special permission to SKIP training as Barcelona move nears completion

The saga surrounding Rodri’s future has taken a dramatic turn as the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner attempts to navigate his exit from the Etihad Stadium. Although his holiday period officially concluded this Thursday, the midfielder is seeking a special dispensation to avoid returning to the Manchester City training ground on Friday morning, according to SPORT. This tactical move mirrors the saga surrounding Ferran Torres, who was granted similar leeway by Barcelona as his €50m move to PSG was imminent.

While the player’s desire to move to the Spotify Camp Nou is absolute, he is determined to handle the situation professionally. He understands that skipping training could be seen as a sign of rebellion, and he has made it clear he will only stay away with the permission of his current employer.



