'It is a tournament of moments!' - Rodri insists Barcelona need solidity over style to conquer Europe

Rodri has quickly become the focal point of Hansi Flick's new-look Barcelona side following his high-profile summer switch from Manchester City. The 30-year-old moved to Camp Nou after a trophy-laden seven-year spell in England, where he won four Premier League titles alongside numerous other honours, most notably leading City to their first-ever Champions League triumph. While the excitement surrounding his arrival is palpable among the Blaugrana faithful, the midfielder is keeping his feet firmly on the ground regarding the club's primary objective: ending a 12-year drought in Europe.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Rodri was clear about where the team stands in the European hierarchy. 'Yes, evidently I see that it is a feasible title and it is, so to speak, that little step we have left to consolidate and show Europe the team we are. Beyond that, I don't think we're favorites. We have to understand where we've come from, we have to understand what it takes to be champions, and this team still needs to refine several things to become champions,' Rodri explained.