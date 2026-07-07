'There's no point' - Roberto Martinez confirms he's left Portugal role following World Cup exit as Cristiano Ronaldo's former coach emerges as likely successor

Speaking during his post-match press conference in Dallas, the former Belgium tactician made it clear that his decision to end a tenure that began in January 2023 was final.

Martinez stated: "I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and I think that, without winning it, there’s no point in continuing. The board and the president ⁠now have the opportunity to choose the new manager… my contract ends today.

"There isn’t much more to say. I’m very proud… I’ve felt welcomed as just another Portuguese person in a very warm way. It’s been a pleasure, a source of pride, and a responsibility."