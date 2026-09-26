AFP
Roberto Mancini defends Italy stars and brushes off boos after painful Nations League defeat to Belgium
Mancini reacts to Olimpico whistles
Mancini cut a composed figure in the aftermath of Italy's disappointing Nations League encounter with Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico. Mika Godts put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute, capitalizing on a swift counter-attack after Italian debutant Alessandro Romano misplaced a pass in central midfield. Despite Italy's response, frustration resurfaced as the referee blew the half-time whistle, with the squad walking off to audible jeers from the home supporters.
When asked about the hostile reaction from the fans in the stands, the coach remained pragmatic. Mancini told Sky Sport Italia: "When you lose it seems quite normal to hear them. We just have to work, that's all. We know these will be some pretty tough matches, like the one against Belgium. We have to keep working and not get discouraged by a loss or two."
- AFP
High pressing and bad luck
Reflecting on a game of contrasting halves, Mancini admitted that Italy struggled early on against top-tier opposition, noting that his side "suffered" through a sluggish opening period. However, he saw a distinct turnaround after the break, praising the team for an energetic 25-minute spell where high pressing created genuine chances. Ultimately, a lack of luck and a decisive second goal ended their comeback hopes and closed out the match.
Mancini offered a balanced view of the ninety minutes, admitting that the first half was a struggle for his players. "This is it, we played against an excellent team and in the first half they put us in difficulty, we suffered," Mancini said. "But in the second half we did the first 25 minutes very well, pressing well and having opportunities, we were unlucky, then once we conceded the second goal the game was over."
Moving beyond the weight of history
Meanwhile during his press conference, Mancini addressed the psychological burden of Italy's prestigious past, urging his players to look forward rather than ruminating on previous failures or the expectations of the shirt. He highlighted that the current tactical setup is a work in progress, noting the specific difficulties of integrating young talents like Pio Esposito into a new system. The manager pointed out that at club level, many of these players operate in different structures, making the transition to the national team's specific requirements a process that takes more than just an hour of competitive football. He emphasised the need for a positive mindset to navigate through this period of rebuilding.
"It's the first time we've played this way, with Pio central and Kean and Cambiaghi on the sides. At Inter, Pio plays differently and 60 minutes cannot be enough," Mancini remarked.
He also touched upon the emotional aspect of representing the four-time world champions. "It's something that weighs a bit, but we have to let it go. We cannot think about what has been, we must think positively and not always about what happened because it cannot be changed."
- AFP
Winning back the fans
The next fixture sees Italy traveling to face Turkey, a game that has now taken on immense significance as the Azzurri look to avoid an early crisis in their Nations League campaign. Mancini will need to find a way to integrate his younger talents while maintaining defensive solidity, as this defeat served as a painful reminder of the gap currently existing between Italy and Europe's elite performers. The manager remained optimistic about the team's trajectory despite the recent setback in the Nations League. "It will be more beautiful when we are at the top of Everest, when you lose the fans are angry," he concluded.
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