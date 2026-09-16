Roberto De Zerbi slams 'unfair' result as Tottenham crash out of Carabao Cup against Liverpool

Tottenham’s difficult start to the 2026-27 campaign reached a new low on Wednesday evening as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool. De Zerbi was visibly frustrated on the touchline as goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, and Dominik Szoboszlai secured safe passage for Andoni Iraola’s Reds, leaving Spurs to focus solely on their faltering Premier League form.

Speaking in the aftermath, De Zerbi was blunt in his assessment of the result, suggesting that his team deserved more from the encounter given the pressure they applied. "We have to shoot more times and we have to shoot better," the former Brighton boss admitted to reporters. "We have to finish better the clear situations. But we are sorry for the result, disappointed, frustrated for the result. I think it is unfair but we have to accept it and be stronger than this unlucky moment because I am honest. Honest with myself and with you."