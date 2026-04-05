Would Roberto De Zerbi be Tottenham boss in the Championship? Bold statement from new Spurs manager amid Premier League relegation battle

Despite his pragmatism regarding the current predicament, the Italian offered a glimpse into how he expects his side to function in transition. Demanding total commitment at both ends of the pitch, he detailed his expectations for the team's collective work rate: “I love keeping the ball, I love possession, I love great chances to score, but at the same time, I love 11 defenders when we have not the ball, because in this time of football, we have to attack with 11 players, with the goalkeeper as well, and we have to defend with 11 players when the ball is not for us.”

Relying on the squad's inherent ability, he noted: “In this moment, we have no time to work too much on more principles, but we have to know what we have to do on the pitch. We have to have a good organisation, with the ball, without the ball. We have to consider the qualities of the players. We are lucky - I am lucky - because I have big players with big talent and my work is to help the players to show their qualities.”