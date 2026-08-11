Risk or confidence? Flick opens the door to surprises to compensate for Lewandowski

Amid all these complications, one name stands out as a potential beneficiary of Barcelona's crisis at centre-forward: Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim. The player joined the first team during pre-season, and Hansi Flick remains keen to keep him with the group just days before the Joan Gamper Trophy.
Flick's decision followed a series of eye-catching displays from Hamza in the friendlies. Those performances have earned the Egyptian a genuine chance to keep working with the first team, at a time when Barcelona are hunting for a solution to their out-and-out striker crisis.
For Hamza, that crisis could become an exceptional opportunity. He has found himself in the German coach's plans at an unexpected moment, and with the season fast approaching, he could turn into one of Flick's new bets.
Picturing Hamza as Barcelona's main striker from the opening day is naturally difficult, given the scale of responsibility the role demands at a club chasing every trophy. But emerging as an option off the bench looks a strong possibility.
Flick may turn to Hamza in tricky matches where Barcelona need an out-and-out striker who can attack aerial balls and feed off crosses. That gives the Egyptian a particular edge, with no other player in the squad offering similar qualities in this area.
The absence of a ready-made solution in the transfer market, then, could flip from a crisis for Barcelona into an opportunity for Hamza Abdelkarim.
Every twist in the Álvarez saga pushes the club further from signing a new out-and-out striker. And the further they drift, the more likely it becomes that Flick is forced to lean on the players already at his disposal.
None of this means Barcelona have decided to build around Hamza as their main striker, or that the player has become the definitive answer to the team's problem. But the German coach's continued trust in him through pre-season confirms the door has not been shut.
The kind of matches in which Barcelona might need a striker capable of dealing with crosses also hands Hamza something the other options lack. Raphinha or Ademi can play the false nine, yet the Egyptian offers a more traditional presence inside the penalty area.
Flick may therefore end up with an attacking system built on variety rather than a fixed centre-forward. Raphinha or Ademi can drop into the false nine in some games, with Hamza Abdelkarim called upon when the match demands an out-and-out striker who can exploit crosses and aerial play.