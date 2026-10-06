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cm grafica cristiano ronaldo portogallo 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
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Rio Ferdinand: "Cristiano Ronaldo case, Jorge Jesus will have to apologise or he will be sacked"

Portugal
C. Ronaldo

Rio Ferdinand, Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate at Manchester United, has spoken about the situation involving the Portuguese star, who left Portugal's training camp after an argument with his head coach: "Jorge Jesus will be obliged to apologise, otherwise he will be sacked. He has to come out into the open and say: "Ok, I misjudged this situation". He must then speak with CR7 and tell him clearly what he wants."

  • Respect the agreements

    "Ronaldo's future with Portugal? I believe he can still have his say. He has to speak with the head coach and decide what his role is and how he can be used. Then it is a matter of respecting the agreements made. These managers are paid to run a team, but they are also paid to manage people".

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