Richards Bay coach Papi Zothwane warns high-flying Orlando Pirates - 'They should not come here thinking they will win easily'
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Favourite Pirates!
Orlando Pirates are keen on keeping themselves in contention for the Premier Soccer League title when they face Richards Bay at Umhlatuze Stadium on Friday.
Abdeslam Ouaddou and his side arrived in KwaZulu-Natal brimming with confidence after recording big wins in their past two outings.
Beating TS Galaxy 6-0 and clobbering Golden Arrows 5-0 mark their last two games.
But Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane has warned the Buccaneers that they are not pushovers.
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'Not easy to beat us'
"It is going to be a difficult game since they are chasing the league title," Zothwane said as per KickOff.
"For us, every time we play at home, it is not easy to beat us.
"They should not come here thinking they will win easily. It is going to be a tough game, and we will be ready."
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Mofokeng a rare player
Ouaddou has made special mention of Relebohile Mofokeng who has scored five golals in the last two games.
“Look, I don't like to speak individually about the players because for me, I always say that the individualities or the individual project should be at the service of the collective project, and these individualities should carry the club project,” said Ouaddou as per Soccer Laduma.
“But as you asked me that question, these kind of players – you get some players like that every 10 or 15 years. So, he has talent. It is in his blood. He's still young. Of course, we need to give him some instruction in order to be even more efficient, especially in that area where there are a lot of duels, it’s crowded."
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No regrets
“It [winning by big margins] is important for ambitious teams who are playing for the first position,” said Ouaddou as per Sowetan Live.
“It gives trust and confidence... and the goal difference will be important at the end of the season.
"So, I’ve told my boys that every game we need to play with a strong fighting spirit until the last second of the last game. Why? Because we don’t want any regrets at the end of the season.”