Richards Bay coach Papi Zothwane warns high-flying Orlando Pirates - 'They should not come here thinking they will win easily'

Orlando Pirates are keen on keeping themselves in contention for the Premier Soccer League title when they face Richards Bay at Umhlatuze Stadium on Friday.

Abdeslam Ouaddou and his side arrived in KwaZulu-Natal brimming with confidence after recording big wins in their past two outings.

Beating TS Galaxy 6-0 and clobbering Golden Arrows 5-0 mark their last two games.

But Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane has warned the Buccaneers that they are not pushovers.