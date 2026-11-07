Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Arsenal FC v Hull City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Rice's condition revealed: Arteta on the VAR controversy: I don't want to lie

Match
Arsenal vs Hull City
Arsenal
Hull City
Premier League
M. Arteta
D. Rice
England
Spain

"We need more chaos"!

Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA

Mikel Arteta faced the media after Arsenal edged past Hull City at the Emirates, a single goal separating the sides on a night the Gunners laboured for their win.

Declan Rice came off around the hour mark, sparking questions over his physical condition. The video technology threw up controversy of its own, too, denying Kai Havertz a penalty.

The Spaniard also tackled the offside crisis dogging his side. Havertz has now been flagged 15 times this season.

Read also: Did Odegaard save them from a scandal? A refereeing error denies Arsenal a penalty

  • An important win before the international break: "The next stage is extremely difficult"

    Arteta was pleased with the win heading into the international break, adding: "We were the better side and had several chances, but we lacked a cutting edge, so we intensified our attempts until we broke down the opponent's defence. Martin's goal was not the most beautiful, but it was effective.

    Reflecting on nine wins from 10 matches and his assessment of this start, he said: "I praise the players and the coaching staff. The past period was exhausting, with a lot of travel and little recovery time between matches, but the team showed an amazing mentality and quality."

    He added: "We are not in a perfect situation, and we know there are many aspects we can improve. We will analyse that during the break, and determine how to develop, because the next stage will be extremely difficult."

    Read also: A surprise decision from the Napoli president before the Lazio match

  • The offside puzzle! A big number

    Arteta addressed the offside problem that reared its head in the first half, and arguably across the whole season, with Arsenal flagged 35 times in the Premier League.

    He said: "There are things that need improving, this is one of them... The number is higher than it should be. The Aston Villa match puts these figures in a different perspective, and I think the sample is still too short to analyse the matter, but your observation is spot on."

    Read also: Salah's nightmare returns: Forest shock City in 18 minutes

  • Do you think Havertz deserved a penalty?

    Arteta said: "I haven't seen the incident again, and I don't want to lie to you. I was surprised by the decision, because Benjamin was telling me, when the referee was called to review the screen, that it was a clear penalty. I've now learned that they decided not to award it because Kai was in an offside position at the start of the play. I don't know the explanation for the decision, and I'm sure they'll clarify it so that we understand what happened."

    He continued: "The decision seems confusing. Even here we can't determine whether the offside affects the awarding of the penalty or not."

    Then came the question: "Do you still understand all the rules as a manager, or have they become this confusing?" His reply: "I don't know. First I need to understand the decision, and to know which rule takes precedence over the other in the process of making it, and then I can answer."

    He went on: "I think he was offside, but the law seems to say that it doesn't matter." Asked once more whether that meant he wasn't offside, Arteta simply shrugged his shoulders.

    Read also: "Mourinho was the best": Gerrard warns Carrick about Aston Villa

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Declan Rice's condition: Madueke and Guimaraes's performance

    Arteta responded to journalists' questions about the substitution of Declan Rice and whether he was alright, saying: "Yes, he is fine."

    Asked about Arsenal's run of single-goal wins in the Premier League, he stated: "We need to be more clinical. We were one-on-one with the goalkeeper twice, and we missed a penalty and another chance. Sometimes we try to score the perfect goal against compact sides, when we need more chaos and to score early."

    Madueke has rediscovered his level after earning more minutes, and the Spaniard sees him taking on the attack amid a spate of absences. He replied: "Noni deserved the chance. He did not offer enough at the start of the season, but he trained and came back different and serious. He is producing amazing levels, and he has to maintain his place."

    The winger showed his anger at being hauled off today. Arteta said: "He missed three clear chances. He contributed to Martin's goal, but he has to improve his decisions and his effectiveness."

    Finally, he praised Bruno Guimaraes, whose name the fans chanted as the midfielder walked around the pitch. "He can produce his best. He was influential and imposed his presence, but he has more ahead of him, especially in the understanding between the midfielders."

    Read also: "A midfield like no other": can the Paris trio surpass the legends of Barcelona and Real Madrid?
Next matches
NEW

NEW

Premier League

21 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

HUL

HUL

Premier League

22 Nov 2026

BHA

BHA