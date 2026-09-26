Riccardo Calafiori sends defiant message to Italy fans as Arsenal star reacts to 'avoidable' Belgium defeat

Italy suffered a hugely disappointing start to their Nations League campaign as they were swept aside by Belgium. The Azzurri fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome following a series of costly defensive errors.

Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio punished the hosts to secure a vital victory for the visitors, waltzing through the backline on both occasions. The defeat marked an incredibly frustrating start to the second Roberto Mancini era for the national team.

Despite the bitter loss, it was a notable night on a personal level for Calafiori. The Arsenal defender was deployed at left-back for the first time in his senior international career, returning to a role he traditionally adopts at club level.