AFP
Revealed: The two things that must happen before Man Utd make any transfer decisions - with midfield replacements for departing Casemiro not being approached as yet
The two pillars of United's summer strategy
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United are currently operating with a patient approach, refusing to pull the trigger on any major signings until two specific conditions are met. While the club's scouting department has identified several targets, INEOS is keen to ensure all structural pieces are in place before committing significant funds to the market.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the current state of play at Old Trafford, noting that the club's activity is effectively in a holding pattern. He said: "At the moment, United have still not decided whether they will go for this player or that. The first step is Champions League football. The second step is managerial decision, whether they will appoint Michael Carrick or not. He has very good chances, but only after that will they activate central midfielder options."
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Champions League and the managerial question
The first hurdle is purely mathematical, as United look to secure their spot in next season's Champions League. Qualification is seen as a "mere formality" at this stage, but the hierarchy wants the financial certainty of elite European football confirmed before finalising budgets. This revenue is crucial for balancing the books while pursuing high-value targets across the pitch.
The second, and perhaps more significant factor, is the future of Michael Carrick. While the former United midfielder has impressed during his stint, the club has yet to officially confirm his permanent appointment. INEOS appears determined to provide whoever is in the dugout next season with a squad tailored to their specific tactical needs, meaning no signings will be sanctioned until the managerial situation is 100 per cent resolved.
Midfield reinforcements on the back burner
One of the most pressing issues for the recruitment team is finding a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to depart as part of a summer clear-out. However, despite the Brazilian's looming exit, United have not yet made formal approaches for midfield targets. The club is wary of signing a player who might not fit the vision of the permanent manager.
In addition to the engine room, United are also prioritising a new left-back and an experienced striker to provide competition in the final third. The budget for these arrivals will be heavily influenced by player sales, with several current squad members facing uncertain futures. Until the club knows exactly who is staying and who is going, the pursuit of replacements remains secondary to internal assessments.
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The danger of falling behind rivals
While the patient approach from INEOS is designed to avoid the scattergun recruitment of the past, there are growing concerns that United could fall behind their Premier League rivals. Manchester City are already reportedly leading the race for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, a player who has piqued interest at Old Trafford but currently remains out of reach due to the club's self-imposed delay.
With four competitions to navigate next season, the need for a deep and balanced squad is more urgent than ever. The longer the club waits to confirm Carrick as manager and seal their Champions League fate, the harder it will be to beat competitors to the market's most sought-after signatures.