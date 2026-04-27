Revealed: Bayern Munich sought Pep Guardiola's advice before hiring Vincent Kompany amid 'question marks' over former Burnley manager

The appointment of Kompany was seen as a gamble by many outside the club, and Eberl was honest about the fact that the Belgian was not the initial top choice to replace Tuchel. The club had spent months searching for a successor, facing high-profile rejections before circling back to the 40-year-old, whose pedigree as a manager was still being questioned in Germany.

"I did get the feeling that there were initially some question marks and surprise when I put forward the name [Kompany]," Eberl admitted. "Of course, we had received rejections beforehand. It's no secret that Julian Nagelsmann was a possibility, that we spoke with Ralf Rangnick, that we spoke with Oliver Glasner. Some also wanted Hansi Flick back. We don't need to beat around the bush about that. As I have said before: Vincent Kompany was indeed already on our list. But to be honest - and I am being completely open about this - I didn't dare propose Vincent Kompany first. Instead, we first approached top coaches with name and fame."