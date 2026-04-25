“We got a proper rollicking at half-time,” Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said, smiling when asked about his half-time team talk in Mainz

"You can have setbacks from time to time, but it always comes down to how you react to them," Goretzka said. The midfielder captained FCB for the first time, yet the newly crowned German champions had a first half to forget.

With one eye on Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Paris Saint-Germain, manager Vincent Kompany had made sweeping changes to his line-up. Dayot Upamecano and Joshua Kimmich did not even travel to Mainz, while six other regulars—Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah and Josip Stanisic—began on the bench as a precaution. One consequence of the heavy rotation was the first-team debut of young midfielder Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, though the 18-year-old struggled on the day.

Mainz, by contrast, stormed into a 3-0 halftime lead through Dominik Kohr (15′), Paul Nebel (29′) and Sheraldo Becker (45+2′).