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هيرفي رينارد
GOAL
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Renard's ghost: a sad story haunting Saudi Arabia in the final of Gulf Cup 27

Originals
H. Renard
G. Donis
Saudi Arabia vs UAE
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Gulf Cup
France
Greece
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

What's the story?

Years have passed since Saudi Arabia last reached this stage. Now they are back in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, but this time an old story hangs over them, its pages never fully closed, its memories resurfacing whenever a decisive match looms. Gulf 27 hands the Saudis a fresh chance to write a different ending, their first appearance in the final since the 2019 edition.

Georgios Donis leads his side out against the UAE tomorrow, Tuesday evening, at the "Al-Inmaa" Stadium in Jeddah. The Greek coach knows what is at stake. Saudi Arabia want their Gulf crown back, and they want to end a wait that their fans have endured since the team last lifted the trophy.

  • 2019: the start that ended in heartbreak

    Hervé Renard led Saudi Arabia into the final of the 24th Gulf Cup in Qatar back in 2019, with hopes high of bringing the trophy home. The Frenchman had rebuilt the team and given it a different character, and the Kingdom sensed the dawn of a new era.

    The final refused to deliver the ending the Saudis craved. Bahrain won it by a single unanswered goal, turning a dream of silverware into fresh anguish as the team crashed out at the last hurdle with nothing to show for it.

    No Gulf Cup final has featured Saudi Arabia since. That 2019 showpiece remains the last time they got there. Now they return to the very same stage, but with a different coach, a different opponent and a different set of circumstances.

  • FBL-CAF-2027-QUALIFIER-CIV-GHAAFP

    Renard: a ghost from the past

    This is not about Renard being at the tournament or Saudi Arabia facing him again. It is about the memories that period left behind, memories tied to decisive matches. The French coach became part of an important era in Saudi Arabia's history, and his name was linked to major successes. He was also there for one of the most recent moments of Saudi heartbreak in the Gulf Cup.

    Nearly seven years on, the national team return to the final, and memories of that match come flooding back. This time the Saudi fans want a completely different ending after a long wait for a new title.

    Shedding that legacy may be one of Saudi Arabia's psychological motivations before they face the UAE. The team are not only playing for a new trophy. They are playing to write a different page from the one that ended in Qatar years ago.

  • Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Denis faces a different task

    Georgios Donis has his big chance to put the Saudi national team back on the winners' podium after steering them into the final. He also knows that simply reaching this stage won't satisfy fans who are desperate for the title.

    Home soil raises the stakes. Playing in front of their own supporters lifts expectations, and it means any result other than lifting the trophy will sting all the more.

    Donis must also manage the physical and technical pressure around the game, particularly after Saudi Arabia's clash with Qatar went to 120 minutes and was settled on penalties.

    What happened in 2019 is now in the past. Football is handing the Saudi national team a fresh chance to wipe out that memory by beating the UAE for the title, in a match different in its details, its atmosphere and its calculations.

    Saudi Arabia have reached the final for the first time since the 2019 edition. The UAE stand in their way, and the fans want the "Al-Inma" stadium to deliver a different ending to a story that began years ago and finished in heartbreak in Qatar.

    Caught between the shadow of Renard and the memories of that 2019 final, Saudi Arabia go into tomorrow's game knowing history isn't erased with words. It takes a fresh victory, one that adds a cup to the national team's cabinets and gives the Saudi faithful a moment they've waited a long time for.

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