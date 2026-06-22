Relebohile Mofokeng's mom breaks Orlando Pirates' hearts - 'This season he must go'
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Family push for European transfer
The mother of Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng, Naomi Mofokeng, has sent a clear message to the club regarding her son's future.
Following a season where the 21-year-old was a central figure in the Buccaneers winning a historic treble, the pressure is mounting for the South African international to secure a lucrative move to a European league.
Speaking on Radio 2000's Game On, Naomi expressed that the family is unified in their desire for the player often referred to as 'The President' to step up to the next level.
"Hopefully, not only me, even you yourself, you are hoping for him to go overseas, that's our dream and that's our hope and that's what we're praying for, because you can't just say I want to play for Orlando Pirates, this is what I wanted to play, everyone wants to see themselves playing abroad.
"It's not only my prayers, many people are praying that this season he must go," she stated.
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Rising above transfer speculation
Mofokeng’s journey over the last twelve months has been a rollercoaster of high expectations and intense media scrutiny.
Before the start of the 2025/26 campaign, the Sharpeville-born forward was heavily linked with several foreign clubs, but a deal failed to materialise.
This led to concerns that the failed move had impacted his mental state, especially as former teammates Mohau Nkota joined Al Ettifaq and Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire.
Despite a sluggish start to the season, Mofokeng eventually silenced his critics by rediscovering his best form under the guidance of the Pirates technical team.
He finished the campaign with 11 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the Betway Premiership, proving that he remains the most clinical young talent in South African football today.
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Staying grounded off the pitch
While his profile continues to soar, particularly as he represents Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Naomi insists that her son remains humble.
She credits his disciplined lifestyle and the support of his family for his ability to handle the fame that comes with being a Pirates superstar and noted he prefers staying at home rather than engaging in the typical social scene associated with professional footballers.
"He does not go out that much, he's not an outgoing person.
"So most of the time, it's family time, so that is what keeps him grounded.
"We also have a foundation for him, so he doesn't have time to do funny things, because he's always here with us," Naomi explained.
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A mother’s pride and vision
For Naomi, a former footballer herself, her son’s success is the fulfilment of many years of hard work and faith.
She recalled his childhood obsession with the game, noting that he would often skip meals just to stay on the pitch.
She believes his current trajectory was inevitable and is the result of divine timing and personal sacrifice.
"To tell you the truth, I expected everything that is coming his way, because when I pray, I pray for him more than myself and he deserves everything that is happening in his life.
"He has always liked football, he could go all day long, not even eating, I would go out at night, wondering, looking for him," she shared.
With the World Cup platform currently at his feet, the calls for a transfer away from the PSL are only expected to grow louder.