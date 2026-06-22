Relebohile Mofokeng's mom breaks Orlando Pirates' hearts - 'This season he must go'

The mother of Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng, Naomi Mofokeng, has sent a clear message to the club regarding her son's future.

Following a season where the 21-year-old was a central figure in the Buccaneers winning a historic treble, the pressure is mounting for the South African international to secure a lucrative move to a European league.

Speaking on Radio 2000's Game On, Naomi expressed that the family is unified in their desire for the player often referred to as 'The President' to step up to the next level.

"Hopefully, not only me, even you yourself, you are hoping for him to go overseas, that's our dream and that's our hope and that's what we're praying for, because you can't just say I want to play for Orlando Pirates, this is what I wanted to play, everyone wants to see themselves playing abroad.

"It's not only my prayers, many people are praying that this season he must go," she stated.