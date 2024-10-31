Relebohile Mofokeng: Orlando Pirates & Bafana Bafana's rising star - how the 20-year-old rose to stardom and what the future holds

Join GOAL as we look into Relebohile Mofokeng's rise to Premier Soccer League fame and how far can the Orlando Pirates star can go.

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the only African nominee for the Ballon d'Or awards where he was voted as the ninth best goalkeeper in the world.

However, a section of South African fans, most particularly GOAL loyalists, hold the view that Orlando Pirates and Bafana youngster Relebohile Mofokeng is a worthy recipient of the Ballon d'Or, which was claimed by Manchester City and Spain midfield maestro Rodri.

Mofokeng has stood heads and shoulders above his peers in the PSL as he recently celebrated his 20th birthday and scored a goal similar to that of his father.

Those who witnessed the brilliance of young Lesley Manyathela before his tragic passing would likely agree: Mzansi has rarely seen a talent as electrifying as Mofokeng

The Buccaneers' rise from the dusty football fields to the Pirates development who has established himself a household name in South African football.