WATCH: Like father, like son! Compare Mofokeng's dad scoring a cracker against AmaZulu, to Orlando Pirates star Relebohile's versus TS Galaxy
The Buccaneers starlet who recently turned 20, struck a beauty that will certainly be a contender for Goal of the Month. But was his dad's better? 👀
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mofokeng scored from long-range against TS Galaxy
- His father previously scored a similar goal
- Here are the two goals by father and son